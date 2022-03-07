HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A Brownsville man was given a $70,000 bond for two consecutive aggravated robberies over the weekend.

Miguel Angel Martinez, 20, was taken into custody by the Brownsville Police department on March 6, 2022.

At approximately 1:50 a.m. Martinez walked into the Stripes located at 4100 Jaime Zapata with a handgun and demanded the cash register money. He then ran out of the store with $30 and cigarettes.

At 4:25 a.m., Martinez walked into another Stripes located at 2100 E. Price with his gun and demanded money. The clerk advised Martinez that the register was closed and they only had $20; Martinez ran from the location.

Officers en-route to the Stripes noticed a male subject matching Martinez’s description on the 2600 block of E. Price.

Martinez was identified through surveillance from the Stripes and arrested. He was transported to the Brownsville City Jail and arraigned on March 7, 2022.