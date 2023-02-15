CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested on Valentine’s Day for allegedly attempting to cross over 100 pounds of marijuana into the United States, authorities said.

Jose Manuel Figueros Rodarte, 40, was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana, according to a news release from Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza.

Cameron County Sheriff’s Office

Rodarte was caught crossing large bundles of marijuana in the Brownsville area, the release stated. He was captured in a field where deputies said they found him hiding with three bundles of marijuana. Meanwhile, the three associates he was traveling with climbed the border fence and fled to Mexico, according to sheriff’s office.

The seized bundles of marijuana weighed 104.29 lbs, the release stated.

Both the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Border Patrol aided in the arrest and drug seizure.

According to authorities, Rodarte was booked into the Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center shortly after.

An investigation of the case is ongoing.