BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested for several counts of aggravated assault, as well as kicking two officers.

Jesus Benavides, 29, was taken into custody on May 1, according to a release by Brownsville PD.

Officers responded to the 6800 block of California Road in reference to an assault. Officers made contact with the first victim who said he went to the residence because he received a phone call about Benavides assaulting family members at the location. When the victim arrived, Benavides brandished a knife and began walking towards him. The victim then returned to his vehicle and called police.

Officers then saw Benavides in the driveway, who was “refusing verbal commands to stop” as he started walking back inside the house.

Officers then got a hold of Benavides who pulling away from officers. Once handcuffed, he was escorted to a police unit but refused to get inside. He dropped himself on the floor and began kicking, striking two officers. Officers then gained control and placed him in the vehicle.

Officers made contact with a second victim who told police that Benavides wanted money and he refused. Benavides then grabbed the victim by the throat and began squeezing, the release stated.

A third victim told officers that Benavides threatened him with a knife. She also told officers there was a protective order against Benavides.

Benavides was arraigned on May 2 on the following charges:

Two counts of assault on a public servant

Two counts of aggravated assault family violence

Violation of a protective order

Assault family violence impede breath

Resist arrest

Resist transport

He received bonds totaling $190,000.