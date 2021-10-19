Man arrested for assault in Brownsville, bond set at $1 million

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police and the U.S. Marshals Taskforce arrested Amado Martinez Jr. on charges of aggravated assault causing bodily injury on Monday, according to a press release from Brownsville Police Department.

On Sep. 15, Brownsville PD responded to an assault call at 2426 Barnard Rd., where they found a woman lying on the ground. According to the release, officers noticed that the woman had been severely beaten, with lacerations on her face.

The woman told officers that Martinez, 39, was her boyfriend and had assaulted her inside her apartment, according to the release.

The woman sustained a fractured cheekbone, and both of her eyes were swollen shut. She remained in the hospital for a week due to her injuries, according to Brownsville PD Investigator Martin Sandoval.

Brownsville PD’s Criminal Investigation Unit obtained an arrest warrant for Martinez, who was taken into custody on Monday. Martinez was arraigned on Tuesday and his bond is set at $1,000,000.