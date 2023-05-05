SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested in San Benito for allegedly assaulting federal agents.

Hector Eduardo Gamez was arrested May 2 on charges of assaulting, resisting or impeding a federal officer, according to a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral.

At approximately 6:25 p.m., a San Benito police officer flashed his emergency lights in attempt to do a traffic stop on a white Dodge Ram pick-up truck.

According to the complaint, the driver, later identified as Gamez, stopped for a few seconds before speeding off.

A Border Patrol agent along with two Drug Enforcement Administration Special Unit agents attempted to conduct a traffic stop and detain Gamez.

Gamez refused to stop and drove towards the three agents at a speeding rate, the complaint stated.

The three agents exited their units to avoid being hit and Gamez sped off after nearly hitting the agents.

After a high speed chase, Gamez was arrested and questioned for further investigation. According to the complaint, Gamez admitted to not stopping and attempting to escape from the law enforcement.

Gamez is scheduled for his detention hearing on May 10.