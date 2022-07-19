EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg Police arrested a man accused of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Around 4 a.m. Monday, police were dispatched to an Edinburg residence in reference to a possible sexual assault of a child.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with both the underage victim and the 59-year-old suspect, Luis Padilla.

Police say Padilla admitted to sexually assaulting the child.

He was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, a 1st-degree felony.

Padilla’s bond is set at $100,000.

The case remains under investigation.