BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities have arrested a man for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he shot at a passing vehicle from a home.

At approximately 3:30 a.m. Friday, the Brownsville Police Department Patrol Division responded to the 2200 block of Minnesota Avenue in reference to shots being fired, according to Brownsville PD.

Officers at the location made contact with the three victims, who informed them that they were shot at by an individual.

Victims explained to officers that they were driving home when they heard a loud bang and the window shattered as they drove past a home.

Once getting to their residence, the group noticed a bullet hole on the passenger’s door frame.

Authorities successfully identified David Rodiguez as the suspect after receiving confirmation from the victims.

Officers responded to Rodriguez’s residence. Once given consent by a woman to enter the home, officers found Rodriguez hidden under couch cushions.

As officers were escorting Rodriguez to the unit for transport, an officer located a duffle bag full of narcotics in plain view.

Crack, Cocaine, Meth, Xanax, and Marijuana were found inside the bag.

The 37-year-old man was transported to the Brownsville City Jail and arraigned on Friday.

Rodriguez’s charges are as followed: