McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man who smuggled marijuana through Starr County was sentenced to nearly 6 years in prison on Thursday.

Chief U.S. District Judge Randy Crane sentenced Ramiro Eden Clarke, 57, of Rio Grande City to 70 months in prison followed by 4 years on supervised release.

Clarke didn’t apologize or attempt to explain why he broke the law.

“No,” Clarke said. “I have nothing to say.”

The case against Clarke is part of a federal investigation called Operation Ice River, which targeted a drug trafficking organization allegedly headed by Ignacio “Nacho” Garza, 51, of Rio Grande City.

Garza’s family is well known in Starr County.

His wife, Melissa, served as city secretary for Rio Grande City from 2020 to 2022. His brother-in-law, Manuel S. Muñiz, runs the Rio Grande City Fire Department. And another brother-in-law, Marco A. Muñiz, worked for the city Water Department.

Garza owned a small construction company. Prosecutors, however, believe he actually made money by smuggling drugs.

“To date, the investigation has resulted in the seizure of approximately 330 kilograms of methamphetamine, 3500 kilograms of marijuana, 60 kilograms of cocaine, and over 2.1 million in assets and currency resulting in the federal arrests of over thirty subjects,” according to a criminal complaint filed in June. “Throughout this investigation Agents have utilized an extensive amount of investigative techniques to include over 38 (thirty-eight) GPS pings, 25 (twenty-five) pen registers, 21 (twenty-one) Title III wire intercepts, confidential sources, cooperating defendant, physical surveillance, electronic surveillance, GPS tracking devices, and others.”

Garza communicated with a Gulf Cartel boss in Camargo, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Patricia Cook Profit, who summarized the case against him during a hearing in 2021. Another man charged in the case, Diego Alberto Reyes-Roiz, 41, of Rio Grande City, allegedly had a close relationship with a Gulf Cartel boss in Miguel Aleman.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration arrested Garza in September 2021.

Clarke, a career criminal, worked for the drug trafficking organization.

“Since 1986, he has been in and out (majority in) of a jail or prison for various felony convictions, with numerous drug convictions,” according to an order signed by U.S. Magistrate Judge Nadia S. Medrano in October 2021.

Clarke confessed to accepting a shipment of about 456 pounds of marijuana on Sept. 1, 2020. When he attempted to deliver the marijuana to another member of the drug trafficking organization, a state trooper arrested him.

Charges against Garza, Reyes-Roiz and more than a dozen other people remain pending. They pleaded not guilty.