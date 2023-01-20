BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man attempting to cross the border into Mexico with $10,000 worth of undeclared U.S. currency was arrested, authorities said.

Jose Javier Cardenas was arrested at the Brownsville Matamoros Port of Entry on Wednesday by U.S. Customs and Border Protection on charges of conspiracy/laundering of monetary instruments, records indicate.

A criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral stated Cardenas was driving a 2016 GMC Yukon bearing Texas license plates and was heading southbound into Mexico with 40 bundles of U.S. currency. A K-9 alerted law enforcement of the cash.

According to the complaint, Cardenas was transporting $10,000 worth of U.S. currency concealed in the vehicle.

After reading Cardenas his Miranda Rights, law enforcement stated he admitted to knowingly and intentionally attempting to transport more than $10,000 in currency from the U.S. to Mexico in exchange for monetary gain.