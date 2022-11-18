FALFURRIAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested at the Falfurrias checkpoint on allegations he was attempting to smuggle almost 200 pounds of cocaine, U.S. Border Patrol says.

Fausto Perez Luna was charged with possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral, at about 6:40 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, Border Patrol agents at the Falfurrias checkpoint inspected a white/grey tractor-trailer for routine immigration inspections.

When speaking to Perez, agents observed that he had a “shaky hand and [was] breathing heavy while displaying his Border-Crossing card.” A K-9 alerted agents to further inspect the trailer, documents stated.

While in a secondary inspection, agents found 40 bundles of cocaine wrapped in cellophane, black tape and coated in motor oil. The total weight of the bundles was 195 pounds.

Drug Enforcement Administration agents from the McAllen sector then read Perez his Miranda Rights in Spanish and took him into custody. Perez told law enforcement he was contacted on Nov. 8 to transport a load to Atlanta, Georgia, the complaint stated.

When he crossed through the U.S. Port of Entry on Nov. 12, Perez documented on his I-29 that he was going to be traveling to Houston, Texas, to make the delivery despite knowing it was to be made in Atlanta, Georgia.

Perez told agents he made contact with the trailer Nov. 12 and slept in the vehicle that night. Upon entry to the trailer, Perez said he noticed that the GPS was pre-programmed for Atlanta.

He said the back was secured with a padlock, which he opened to inspect the “produce” he would be transporting, according to authorities. Perez provided agents with multiple documents which they stated appeared to be the bill of landing for the produce.

However, when agents reached out to the company on the documents, they stated the bill of landing appeared to be fake, the complaint stated.

Perez told agents he suspected someone could have put something illegal in his trailer but he was not sure, authorities said.

Upon further investigation, law enforcement found deleted conversations in Perez’s phone.

Perez stated he was going to be paid $2,000 for the delivery job, the complaint stated.