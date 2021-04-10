Man arrested and charged in Olmito for possession of drugs

OLMITO, Texas (KVEO) – Cameron County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested and charged a man in Olmito for possession of narcotics.
Deputies executed a search warrant where they discovered multiple narcotics within a vehicle on the property.
The drugs included 59 grams of cocaine, 12.5 ounces of Marijuana, and 12.5 ounces of THC oil.
Additionally, $4,159 in cash was found in the man’s vehicle.
The man is currently being charged with 3 felonies. Officials are continuing with the investigation.