MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police on Monday morning arrested a man accused of continuous violence against his family, according to the police department.

Miguel Angel Aguilera Jr., 47, was arrested on charges of assault (continuous violence against family), aggravated assault and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

On Jan. 30, an assault involving Aguilera was reported, according to police. A warrant for his arrest was issued shortly after by the McAllen Municipal Court.

Aguilera was arrested Saturday. He was arraigned in McAllen Municipal Court and his total bond was set at $26,000.