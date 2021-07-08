Man arrested after trying to run over Willacy County investigator

RAYMONDVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — Willacy County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Thursday.

A Willacy County D.A. investigator tried to pull over a driver just south of the Conley Road overpass north of Raymondville. However, the driver refused to stop, which started a short car chase that ended south of the Farm to Market 1762 overpass.

When the investigation approached the vehicle, the driver, later identified as Salvador Nicolas Vasquez, attempted to run him over with his vehicle.

The investigator then “discharged his service weapon striking the vehicle,” according to a post by Willacy County’s Sheriff’s Office.

Vasquez sped away, which started another car chase heading south on I-69. Vasquez then took the SH 186 in Raymondville and “bailed out of his vehicle” and started to run through an Exxon parking lot.

Willacy County Sheriff’s deputies along with Raymondville PD arrested Vasquez.

Vasquez was transported to the Willacy County Jail and was charged with aggravated assault on a public servant, evading arrest with a motor vehicle, and evading arrest.