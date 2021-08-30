Man arrested after trying to bribe police officer with pesos

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested after attempting to bribe a police officer with Mexican currency, according to a press release.
The man, identified as Erasmo Resendez Gomez was pulled over by Rancho Viejo PD for driving while intoxicated. A Brownsville police officer was assisting to conduct an intoxication exam at the Brownsville City Jail.
While waiting for the breath sample, the 30-year-old man offered the Brownsville police officer $5,000 pesos ($240) to be released.
When police asked if he was bribing a police officer, the man did not answer, and later offered more money.
Gomez was charged with bribery, which is a second-degree felony. His bond was set at $5,000.
