CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A man was arrested after a three-vehicle accident on Monday that left one seriously injured.

Fernando Garcia was arrested on a charge of intoxication assault, a third degree felony, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

On July 11, DPS responded to a crash on State Highway 48, near mile marker 568 in Cameron County.

DPS confirmed the crash occurred near Keppel AmFELS.

Authorities stated that a black Dodge Ram contributed to the crash, which resulted in serious bodily injuries.