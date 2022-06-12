SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested after the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and deputies executed a search warrant at a house suspected of being used to distribute drugs.

Sonny Zuniga, 30, was arrested on two counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful carry of a weapon by a felon and theft of a firearm.

On June 10, CCSO deputies and SWAT Team executed a search warrant at 100 Elena Street in San Benito. The release stated that the residence was “suspected of being use to house and distribute narcotics” by a man named Sonny Zuniga.

Deputies entered the residence and secured all individuals, except for a man who tried to exit through the backdoor. The man was identified as Zuniga.

Deputies located 142.34 grams of crack cocaine, 10.75 grams of crystal meth and a Glock 10mm that was previously reported stolen.

Zuniga was taken into custody and transported Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center.

The investigation remains ongoing.