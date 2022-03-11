BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man accused of stealing cigarettes from a Stripes on several occasions.

Jesse Ocampo, 36, was arrested on March 10 for the offenses of theft, resisting arrest and aggravated, according to a post by Brownsville PD.

Officers had responded to a panic alarm at a Stripes gas station location at 3301 Southmost Blvd. The clerk told officers that a man took several boxes of cigarettes and then ran from the store, heading towards Morningside Road.

Officers found a man matching the description of the suspect near the 200 block of Morningside Road. The man was later identified as Ocampo and he was placed under arrest after trying to “forcefully resist,” the post stated.

Officers were able to determine that Ocampo had several active warrants, including stealing cigarettes from the same Stripes with a knife on March 3, and stealing cigarettes from the same location on Dec. 9.

He is also regarded as a person of interest in several thefts of drive-thru stores in Southmost, the post stated.

Ocampo was arraigned on March 11 on the following charges: