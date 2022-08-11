PALMHURST, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Palmhurst police arrested a man accused of fatally shooting two dogs with a shotgun.

Donald Kenneth Guthrie was arrested on two counts of cruelty to non-livestock animals, according to Hidalgo County Records.

Palmhurst PD told ValleyCentral that they received a call of shots fired at 8:18 a.m. on Wednesday at the 4700 block of N. Pond Edge.

Officers attempted to locate injured people in the area, and found two dead Belgian Malinois, a medium-sized breed of herding dog.

Through the investigation, it was discovered that Guthrie had shot both dogs with a shotgun, police said.

The dogs were on his property at the time of the shooting, but were said to just be wandering around according to police.

Police obtained surveillance video of the incident that shows Guthrie appearing around the corner and shooting both dogs. Police said that the dogs were not seen charging him, and appeared to be sniffing the area.

It was determined that the dogs did not pose a threat to him, and he was taken into custody.

Guthrie was arraigned on Wednesday and his bond was set at $20,000.