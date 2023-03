DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man is taken into custody after an altercation lead to a shooting at an apartment complex.

Police say the shooting happened Sunday afternoon on North 3rd Street near North Avenue, just south of the expressway.

47-year-old Saul Rivera was arrested on charges of public intoxication, unlawful carry and disorderly conduct-discharging firearm, said Detective Adrian Hooks.

He said no was injured in the shooting.