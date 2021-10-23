Man arrested after shooting in Cameron Park, one injured

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man is facing charges for a shooting that took place Saturday morning in Cameron Park.
Saturday Morning Cameron County Sheriff Deputies responded to a call of gunshots in Cameron Park.
Upon arrival, deputies discovered a victim with a gunshot wound.
Investigators identified the shooting suspect as Joe Keven Soto.
Soto has been arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon, according to Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza.
Soto was booked into the Carrizalez-Rucker Cameron County Detention Center.