Man arrested after shooting in Cameron Park, one injured

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man is facing charges for a shooting that took place Saturday morning in Cameron Park.

Saturday Morning Cameron County Sheriff Deputies responded to a call of gunshots in Cameron Park.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered a victim with a gunshot wound.

Investigators identified the shooting suspect as Joe Keven Soto.

Soto has been arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon, according to Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza.

Soto was booked into the Carrizalez-Rucker Cameron County Detention Center.