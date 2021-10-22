Man arrested after shooting in Alamo

ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A shooting on Thursday led to one man being hospitalized, and another being arrested.

The shooting occurred on Thursday afternoon at La Copa hotel on Tower road in Alamo, according to Alamo Police Chief Richard Ozuna.

Ozuna said a 28-year-old male shot a 29-year-old male.

The man who was shot has been hospitalized and is recovering, according to Ozuna.

The other man was arrested.

ValleyCentral will keep you updated on the story as more information becomes available.