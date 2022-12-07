BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man has been accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old in February, police said.

Source: Brownsville Police Department press release

Nashuan Jahmeel Barden, 20, was arrested by Brownsville Police Department Special Victims Unit on Monday on charges of sexual assault, according to information obtained from police by ValleyCentral.

In February, Barden and the teenage had a friendship, and he would pick her up from her residence at night, Brownsville police said.

On June 25, the teen made a call for help and alleged that Barden forced her to have sexual intercourse with him, police stated.

After the investigation, Brownsville detectives obtained a warrant of arrest for Barden, who was arrested Monday. His arraignment was on Tuesday, when his bond was set at $100,000.