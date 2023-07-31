EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested after offering sexual acts to a 16-year-old boy, an affidavit revealed.

Johnny Anthony Korsun was arrested on charges of criminal solicitation of a minor and possession of a controlled substance, according to Hidalgo County Jail records.

A probable cause affidavit stated that on Friday, July 28 an officer was dispatched to the Motel 6 in Edinburg after a 16-year-old boy reported a relative inside his room requested sexual favors from him.

The officer spoke with the boy, who said that Korsun offered him oral sex “in a feminine voice and sexual manner” as he was walking into the shower, the document states.

Another officer located Korsun on the 1600 block of South Closner Blvd., just two blocks from the motel, and said Korsun appeared nervous, holding a clear baggy with a crystalized substance in his back pocket. The substance was tested, and came out positive for methamphetamine.

Korsun was taken into custody and booked into the Hidalgo County Jail. His bond was set at $55,000.