HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested attempting to cross into Mexico after police say he robbed a bank.

On Friday around 11:59 a.m., Mission police received a call about a robbery at Vantage Bank on East Tom Landry Street.

Police say a man entered the bank and demanded the teller put money in a bag he had. The teller complied and the man fled the bank in a silver GMC, according to police.

The man was then captured at the Hidalgo port of entry while walking across the bridge.

The man’s identity has not been released at this time. He is scheduled for arraignment on Saturday.

The total amount of money stolen is not yet known at this time. This case is under investigation.