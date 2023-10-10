LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested after holding his family hostage during an hours-long standoff with police, authorities said.

ValleyCentral spoke with Lt. Casas with the La Joya Police Department who said the incident began at 3:30 a.m. at Austen Street, four miles north of Expressway 83 and Jara Chinas Road.

At that time, authorities responded to a 911 call for a domestic disturbance. Casas said when they arrived near the residence they heard yelling and saw a woman running toward them. She told police her husband had assaulted her and had her children hostage while being armed and intoxicated.

The Texas Department of Public Safety and Constable Precinct 3 assisted in the standoff that ensued when police made contact with the man. Police say SWAT operators assisted in the arrest with the utilization of a helicopter to locate the man.

After an hour of back and forth, the man released the children and locked himself in the residence.

According to police, the man shot rounds with a pistol and rifle during the standoff.

Casas said as the situation began to intensify, authorities began evacuating neighbors from the area.

At 8:30 a.m. police spoke with the gunman over the phone and arrested him shortly after. Casas said the man resisted arrest.

He is charged with assault and resisting arrest, according to police.

Casas said more charges are pending. An investigation of the case is ongoing.