BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested after causing a multiple-vehicle accident that left several injured, and leaving the scene.

Roberto Alejandro Sanchez, 56, turned himself in to authorities on Tuesday, according to a press release by the Brownsville Police Department.

On Jan. 2, Sanchez was involved in an accident at the 3800 block of N. Expressway Frontage Road.

According to the release, Sanchez was driving a white vehicle when he struck another vehicle. This caused a chain reaction, where the second vehicle then struck a third.

Sanchez left the scene of the accident without providing information to the parties involved. Two individuals involved in the accident had injuries due to the crash.

Officers were provided with a description of Sanchez and the license plates to his vehicle. Minutes later, his vehicle was found abandoned at the 2400 block of Pablo Kisel Blvd., the release stated.

Sanchez was arraigned on Feb. 1 on the following charges: