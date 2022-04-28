BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested after breaking into a home and getting stuck while coming out of the window, according to Brownsville PD.

Samuel Mendez was arrested for burglary of a habitation on April 26.

At 6:40 p.m., officers responded to a burglary at the 2100 block of Los Ebanos Boulevard.

Upon arrival, officers were able to make contact with both the callers and Mendez.

The callers told police that they were checking on the house since their father was not at the location. They then heard noises at the side of the house and saw that Mendez was exiting the home through a broken window.

Police said that Mendez had apparently got stuck coming out of the window.

The callers told police that clothing and a shotgun that belonged to their father were recovered from Mendez.

He was taken into custody and arraigned on April 27. He was given a bond totaling $30,000.