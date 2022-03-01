ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One man was arrested after a five-vehicle accident in Alamo on Friday.

At 8:27 a.m., DPS attempted to pull someone over but he refused to stop. The driver then caused a wreck involving five vehicles on westbound Expressway 83 between Alamo and Tower Road, according to DPS spokesperson Sgt. Maria Montalvo.

One vehicle that the suspect hit lost control and flipped. The driver of this vehicle had to be taken to the hospital with “minor injuries,” said DPS.

A second driver was also transported to the hospital.

The suspect attempted to flee the scene after the crash but was arrested. He is facing charges of evading arrest, evading arrest on foot and other charges are currently pending, authorities said.

The case remains under investigation.