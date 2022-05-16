BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of stealing a car, then falling asleep in the same car and blocking the road hours later, was arrested by Brownsville PD.

Leroy Valdez was arrested on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity, aggravated robbery, resisting arrest, public intoxication, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, assault of a police officer and resisting transport, according to a release from Brownsville PD.

At 11:58 p.m. on May 9, Brownsville police received a call of an aggravated robbery at the 2300 block of N. Expressway.

The victim was driving a white Honda Civic when they noticed a tan SUV drive up in front of them. A man opened the driver’s side door to the vehicle and displayed a knife, telling the victim to get out of the car, the release stated.

When the victim got out, a female passenger jumped in the driver’s seat and left with the vehicle.

The car was then reported stolen.

At 6:30 a.m. on May 10, Brownsville police responded to a call at the 500 block of Fruitdale Ave. There officers saw a man, identified as Valdez, asleep in the driver’s seat.

Officers woke up Valdez, who had “all the signs of intoxication,” as the car was blocking the street. As he was being taken into custody, he began fighting with officers, kicking one in the stomach as he was placed inside of a unit, the release stated.

While an officer was impounding the vehicle, he noticed the license plate belonged to a Ford, not a Honda. The officer then ran the VIN number which showed the car had been reported stolen earlier in the morning.

Valdez was searched and officers discovered cocaine and a crack pipe. He was arraigned on May 11 and received bonds totaling $91,500.