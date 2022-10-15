BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man was arrested after punching the door of his grandmother’s house, Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza said in a press release.

Authorities allege 23-year-old Enrique Aaron Villarreal forced his way into is grandmother’s home Wednesday, according to a news release from Garza’s office.

Deputies responded at the 2500 block of Avenida Jeffery in Cameron Park regarding an unknown disturbance. Upon arrival, deputies had made contact with Villarreal’s mother, who had made the call.

The mother told deputies, she had an argument with her son, who had left to his grandmother’s house a couple blocks away prior deputies arrival.

According to the release, deputies were informed Villarreal had two active warrants in Dallas and Hidalgo County.

Deputies found Villarreal at his grandmother’s home and arrested him, according to the release.

As stated in the release, Villarreal had forced himself in the residence by “punching the door, tearing the screen door and causing the door borehole to come off the door frame.”

The grandmother told deputies, Villarreal had entered her residence without consent and never damaged anything before this incident, the release stated.

“Damages were estimated to be $200,” stated the news release. ”The grandmother decided to file charges against Villarreal”.

Villarreal was charged with criminal mischief and criminal trespass, according to the sheriff’s department.

Villarreal was taken to the Carrizalez Rucker Detention Center, where he was magistrated, and is waiting to be extradited to Dallas County, the sheriff’s office said.