Man arrested after assaulting ER doctor

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department has arrested a man after he assaulted an emergency room (ER) doctor.

On Wednesday, James John Beach walked into a local emergency room requesting help. Beach was escorted to the emergency room and taken care of by medical staff.

While in the ER, Beach became aggressive and was using profane language towards the staff.

The 53-year-old man was then advised by a doctor that he needed to “calm down and not use foul language towards staff,” according to police.

Upset, Beach started to strike the doctor. Brownsville PD arrived at the scene and took Beach into custody.

Beach was arrested and charged with Assault on Emergency Service Personal Providing Service, a second-degree felony with a $10,000 bond.

On Thursday, Beach was arraigned for his offenses.