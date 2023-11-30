EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested after a domestic disturbance at a Walmart in Edinburg.

At 3:10 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a Walmart located at 2812 S. I-69C in reference to a call from a concerned citizen, a news release from the Edinburg Police Department stated.

The caller said a man entered the Walmart with a knife and everyone ran out.

“It was later reported that the male possibly had a gun and the reporting party lost sight of the suspect,” the release stated.

Officers responded quickly, responded to the scene and secured the area. An investigation revealed that an assault occurred between a couple, and both the man and woman were identified and interviewed.

The man was identified as 43-year-old Joaquin Garza of Harlingen. He was placed under arrest for the assault.

Police added that a gun was not displayed, nor located at the scene.