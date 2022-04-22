DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of assaulting his pregnant girlfriend was arrested by Donna police.

Josue Ibarra, 24, was arrested for assault of a pregnant person, a third degree felony, according to a release by Donna PD.

He was also arrested on charges of abandon/endanger child criminal negligence, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, manufacturing/delivery of a substance, possession of marijuana and evading arrest.

On April 19, officers responded to a disturbance at the 2800 block of Lissner Avenue.

The reporting party told an officer that her boyfriend assaulted her, and that she was pregnant. She also told the officer there were drugs inside the residence.

Ibarra then led officers on a foot chase before being apprehended.

Officers were able to determine that Ibarra assaulted his pregnant girlfriend and was attempting to flush drugs down the toilet when officers arrived.

At the scene, officers found 15 ounces of marijuana and 87 grams of alprazolam pills within reach and “within immediate area” of his child.

Ibarra was issued a bond of $51,500 for all his charges.