MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arraigned on Thursday for charges of manslaughter, five counts of deadly conduct, and possession of marijuana.

On Feb. 24, the McAllen Municipal Court arraigned Lou Autry Gomez for manslaughter, five counts of deadly conduct, and possession of marijuana with a bond set at $52,000, the McAllen Police Department said in a release.

On Feb. 22, officers responded to a three-vehicle accident at the 6300 block of South McColl Road, the release said.

Officials said that five people, all in one of the three vehicles, were transported to a local hospital for emergency medical care.

An 85-year-old man, identified as Francisco Quijada, died from injuries at the crash, police said.