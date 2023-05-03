BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man broke into the work vehicle of a job he applied for months prior, police say.

Nicolas Xagoraris was arrested May 2 on charges of burglary of a vehicle, burglary of a building and possession of a controlled substance, according to Brownsville police.

On March 12 a business owner at the 640 block of Padre Island Highway reported a man entered a work van and took several tools. The owner caught the incident on camera and identified the man as Xagoraris who he recognized because he had applied for a job at the location a few months earlier.

A month later on April 14, a business owner at the 140 block of West Price Road reported a burglary to the building. The widow of the building was broken and several items were reported to be missing, according to police.

A witness told officers about a man walking in the area and drinking a soda. The soda can was left by the location and officers recovered it for DNA testing.

Cameras from the building were also able to capture the suspect, later identified as Xagoraris, and warrants for both incidents were obtained for his arrest.

On Tuesday he was arrested at the 660 block of 5th Avenue. Agents found crack cocaine inside his mouth during the arrest, police said.

He was arraigned Wednesday and has a bond of $30,000.