BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested after a traffic stop revealed more than 20 pounds of cocaine.

David Benjamin De La Cruz (Brownsville PD)

At 10:22 a.m., Nov. 4, an officer with the Brownsville Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a white 2018 Nissan Altima at the 1700 block of Boca Chica Blvd. for a traffic violation, a news release stated.

The driver was identified as 44-year-old David Benjamin De La Cruz.

As officers began speaking with De La Cruz, he “immediately admitted” that he was transporting drugs and provided consent to search his vehicle, the release stated.

(Photo: Brownsville Police Department)

Officers found nine bundles in a bag in the rear floorboard of the vehicle containing a white, powdery substance that tested positive for cocaine.

In total, the bundles weighed 20.8 pounds.

The Brownsville Police Department contacted Homeland Security Investigations, who accepted federal prosecution, the release added.