PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested over the weekend for trying to smuggle a child on Father’s Day, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

On Sunday, June 18, CBP officers say a 49-year-old man told them at the Pharr International Bridge the child was his daughter and presented a U.S. birth certificate to customs agents.

According to a news release, during the inspection agents discovered the child was not related to the man and the birth certificate was legitimate but did not belong to her. She was also not a U.S. citizen.