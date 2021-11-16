Man accused of throwing cage with hamster inside at owner, case goes to jury trial

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man accused of throwing a hamster cage with the hamster still inside at the pet’s owner will face a jury trial for his charge.

Luis Alberto Miranda, 20, was charged with causing bodily injury to an animal after, according to an indictment, he threw a hamster’s cage at the animal’s owner with the pet still inside on April 4, 2021.

An indictment was issued for the charge in October.

On Nov. 8, Miranda subsequently pleaded not guilty to the charge, which is a third-degree felony.

The indictment states that Miranda’s accused action is animal cruelty because it was not in the form of hunting, trapping, wildlife management, or any type of animal practice regulated by state and federal law.

The condition of the hamster following this incident is unknown at this time.

Miranda’s not guilty plea means this case will head to a trial and be decided by a jury.

The trial is scheduled for Jan. 31, 2022.

Cruelty to non-livestock animals is a state jail felony in Texas. If convicted, Miranda could face up to two years in jail, but no more than 180 days.

Miranda is also facing a family violence assault charge relating to the same situation. He waived his arraignment for this charge and will face a jury trial in March 2022. This charge is labeled as a Class A Misdemeanor.