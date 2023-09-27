BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man who allegedly threw bottles at two nightclub security guards.

Angel Antonio Hernandez, 33, was arrested on two count of aggravated assault against a security officer, according to a news release from the Brownsville Police Department.

On Sept. 25, officers responded to “The Palace,” located at the 1600 block of E. Ruben M. Torres Blvd. after reports of a fight. The victims said they were working security at the location when a fight broke out inside.

The security guards went inside and saw a man getting assaulted by a group of other men. As they were escorting the man outside, Hernandez allegedly threw a glass bottle at one of the officers, hitting him in the chest and lacerating his finger, the release stated.

“Hernandez continued to be confrontational and threw another glass bottle at the other victim,” the release states.

Hernandez was placed under arrest and transported to the Brownsville City Jail. It was learned that he had two active warrants for terroristic threat and burglary of a habitation with intent to commit other felony. He was arraigned the same day and issued a bond of $252,000.