BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man on stalking charges.

Andre Franco, 24, was arrested on Aug. 25 after “a history of several violations” led to stalking charges, a press release from the Brownsville Police Department stated.

On Nov. 19, 2021, Franco was arrested on charges of burglary of a building at the 1800 block of Ruben M. Torres Blvd. According to police, Franco and a male juvenile were inside a U-Mix at 12:40 a.m “having snacks.”

Officers arrived and Franco and the juvenile were taken into custody.

At 2:45 a.m. on July, 31, 2022, Franco messaged a 14-year-old boy and persuaded him to run away from home, the release stated.

Franco was giving the teen instructions on how to get out of the house, and told him to leave a note to his parents. Franco then went to the teen’s residence and helped him leave through a window.

After leaving, Franco and the teen went to one of Franco’s friends house where the residence owner became “concerned for the minor” and began asking questions. Franco and the teen then left the residence to a nearby church.

At the church, the pastor recognized the teen, who attended the church. The pastor called police and officers arrested Franco for harboring a runaway and enticing a child.

Officers located a bag containing the teen’s clothing, and a tae kwon doe bag belonging to Franco. Franco claimed to be a tae kwon doe instructor.

On Aug. 19, 2022, Franco returned to the teen’s home and was in the backyard. Officers arrived and took him into custody for criminal trespass, the release stated.

On Aug. 21, 2022, Franco messaged the teen on social media. The teen then told Franco to leave him and his family alone. Franco continued messaging the teen and told him “once he was 18, it would be better,” police stated.

Franco also told the teen that he loved him. The teen told his mother about the messages and Brownsville PD responded.

Officers took Franco into custody for phone harassment.

On Aug. 25, Brownsville PD Special Victims Unit issued a warrant for Franco. He was picked up from the Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center and arraigned on a charge of stalking.

He was issued a bond amount of $25,000.