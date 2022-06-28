RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande City police arrested a man accused of stabbing and killing his 81-year-old grandfather.

Andrew Villalon, 29, was arrested on a charge of murder, Rio Grande City Police Department told ValleyCentral.

According to authorities, a call was received at 6:50 p.m. on Monday from someone asking for help. The caller told dispatch that a man, identified as Villalon, had stabbed someone.

Police arrived to the scene, a residence located at Kennedy Street, where they found 81-year-old Joseph Seale dead with “multiple stab wounds.”

He was identified as the grandfather of Villalon.

Villalon was located on the next street over, Teodora Drive with a knife in his possession.

Villalon was charged with murder, and was issued a bond amount of $1,000,000, according to police.

Rio Grande City PD told ValleyCentral that the motive for the murder is still underdetermined, and the case remains under investigation.