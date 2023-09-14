STARR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested after allegedly shooting his brother in the face, authorities said.

At 4:32 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to the Starr County Memorial Hospital in reference to a man with a gunshot wound to his face, a post from the Starr County Sheriff’s Office stated.

The victim, identified as 52-year-old Bernardo Garcia of Rio Grande City, had been shot in the face by his 42-year-old brother Alejandro Garcia, the post stated.

Alejandro was arrested at his home after a “brief scuffle,” before being subsequently transported to the Starr County Detention Center. He is being charged with aggravated assault family member with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to the sheriff’s office, the brother is in “stable” condition and is expected to survive.