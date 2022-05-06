STARR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested crossing into the United States just days after law enforcement issued a warrant for his arrest for shooting at a vehicle.

On Friday, the Starr County Sheriff’s Office stated that Agustin Rodriguez, 38, was in custody after being spotted by Border Patrol agents crossing into the United States across the Rio Grande near Escobares.

Arrest warrants were issued for Rodriguez on Wednesday after authorities say he shot at a vehicle near Junior St and US 83 in Starr County. No injuries were reported.

Witnesses told police that Rodriguez fled across the Rio Grande into Mexico after the shooting.

Starr County Sheriff’s Office deputies took Rodriguez into custody after he was detained by Border Patrol agents.

Rodriguez is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is being held in Starr County jail with no bond.