BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman after a night out, they announced.

Anthony De La Garza was arrested Saturday on a charge of sexual assault, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

Police said the victim, a friend, and De La Garza went back to his home after a night out. Once they arrived, the woman asked De La Garza to use the restroom but was told to use the side gate where no one would be able to see.

The victim urinated by the gate, and he approached her as she finished, police said.

De La Garza sexually assaulted the woman in the back area of the home, before he returned her to her friend who was waiting in the car.

The woman left and made an outcry to the police.

De La Garza was taken into custody and arraigned Sunday. His bond was set at $50,000.