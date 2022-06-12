CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man with an outstanding warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a child was taken into custody.

Jose Antonio Gallegos Alvarez, 37, was taken into custody, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. He had an outstanding warrant out of Dallas County for aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first degree felony.

On Saturday, June 11, deputies were dispatched to the Los Indios Port of Entry in reference to Gallegos Alvarez. A customs agent had Gallegos detained, and he was turned over to deputies.

Gallegos Alvarez was transported to Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center where he is awaiting extradition to Dallas County.