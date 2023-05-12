MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg man was arrested after sending and threatening to send explicit pictures of two different women to their families and friends, documents show.

Hugo Huerta was arrested on two counts of publish/threat to publish intimate visual material and harassment, according to Hidalgo County Jail records.

First case

On Dec. 1 2022, Huerta’s ex reported to police that he had sent several nude photographs and videos of her to her friends and family.

A criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral stated Huerta sent the intimate photos and videos to his ex’s friends and brother. The woman stated that at no time was Huerta given permission to disclose the intimate photos.

On May 7, when police confronted Huerta about the threats, he admitted to sending the photos and videos.

Second case

On March 27, officers spoke with a man who said he was receiving emails and letters directed to him and his wife.

The man told police he received an email at work on March 15 from an unknown person with the suggested name Hugo Huerta.

In the emails, Huerta alleges that he had an affair with the man’s wife. Huerta also sent a handwritten letter to the man’s family restaurant with the same allegations and threatening to disclose “love-making” photos to the man’s friends and coworkers.

The man’s wife received a similar email to her work email making allegations of her having an affair. The woman told police she was in a relationship with Huerta over 20 years ago and intimate photos were taken of her which she did not give permission for anyone to disclose.

Police confronted Huerta about the second woman as well. He admitted to having nude photographs of her, which he had since disposed of after their relationship ended 20 years ago.

He stated in his interview that he apologizes and regrets everything, guaranteeing this will not continue.

Huerta was booked into Hidalgo County Jail May 9 and has a bond amount of $22,000.