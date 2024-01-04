SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Benito police arrested a man who allegedly robbed a Stripes at gunpoint.

Reynaldo Lugo IV (San Benito Police Department)

Reynaldo Lugo IV, 27, was arrested on a charge of aggravated robbery, a first degree felony, a news release from the San Benito Police Department stated.

At 3:54 a.m. Jan. 1, officers responded to a Stripes convenience store on S. Oscar Williams and N. Frontage Road for a robbery.

The suspect was described as a man wearing a black baseball hat, black t-shirt and a black mask. Police stated the man displayed and pointed a firearm at the clerk while demanding money from the cash register. He eventually fled on foot behind the store after taking the money, the release stated.

(San Benito Police Department)

The same man, accompanied this time by a woman, came back into the store the next day and police were contacted.

San Benito police met with Cameron County Constable Precinct 3 deputies nearby, as they were investigating a separate robbery incident involving a woman. The robbery suspect from the Stripes, identified as Lugo, was in the deputies’ custody, police said.

Lugo was transported to Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center and his bond was set at $150,000.