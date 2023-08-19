McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen man was arrested after allegedly recording under a family relative’s dress, court documents show.

Blas Antonio Lopez Jr. was arrested on charges of invasive visual recording and assault of a family member, according to Hidalgo County Jail records.

McAllen police officers met with a woman who said she was going through Lopez’s phone and found inappropriate photos taken of an older family relative, a probable cause affidavit stated.

“The photos were taken from a low point of view in order to capture [the woman’s] buttocks from underneath her dress while she was cooking in her kitchen,” the document alleges.

Police were shown eight photos ranging in timestamps from Aug. 21, 2022 to Nov. 26, 2022. Officers were also shown screenshots of conversations between Lopez and the woman, in which she asks, “So you just wanted to see her?”

Lopez responded with “Yes. I was curious. I’m sick. I’m so sorry,” the affidavit stated.

He was taken into custody and did not confirm nor deny taking the photos. He told police he is in therapy for pornography addiction.

The woman also noted that he had been attending therapy sessions, which he recorded. She reviewed one of the sessions and became upset that he blamed her for his mental issues.

She told police that she ripped a doll that had significant sentimental value to him, and he reacted by grabbing her hair, shaking her, dropping her to the ground and punching her face.

Lopez was booked into the Hidalgo County Jail on Aug. 4. His bond was set at $10,000.