BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man accused of raping a woman.

Bruce Robert Beard (Brownsville PD)

Bruce Robert Beard, 42, was arrested on a charge of aggravated sexual assault, a first degree felony, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

On Dec. 9, officers responded to a residence in reference to a domestic dispute.

A woman told police that earlier that day, she was with her friend. The woman stated her friend called Beard to pick her up and take her home.

“The victim told officers that Beard did not take her to her residence, but rather to his,” police said. “The victim added that Beard then raped her.”

She told police she tried to call someone over her Apple Watch, but Beard took it and threw it across the room before she could ask for help.

According to the release, the person the woman called was able to hear commotion in the background and called 911 to advise that she may be in danger.

Officers saw that the furniture in the residence had been out of place.

Police spoke with Beard, who said he did not recall if they had sex because he was too intoxicated to remember, but stated there was “chemistry between the two,” the release stated.

Beard was arrested and transported to the Brownsville City Jail and arraigned on Dec. 10. His bond was set at $100,000.