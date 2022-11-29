BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man has been taken into custody by police on allegations that he assaulted an 11-month-old and the child’s mother.

Sergio Villarreal was arrested Nov. 24 on charges of aggravated assault family violence with a deadly weapon, abandon/endanger child, and possession of a controlled substance, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

According to police, officers responded to a physical assault that occurred at the 1400 block of Coolidge Street, where they made contact with a woman who told police she noted Villarreal was drinking alcohol and taking Xanax pills at his friend’s residence. She had gotten a hold of Villarreal’s phone and read some messages coming from another woman, police said.

The woman asked Villarreal about the messages and he began to slap her while she was holding her 11-month-old son, police said.

While Villarreal was hitting the woman, he struck the infant causing him to cry, police said.

The woman placed her son on the ground and began to defend herself and her son during the attack, but Villarreal grabbed a knife and tried to stab the woman in the rib area, police said. However, the knife did not penetrate due to the blade being covered in plastic, police said.

According to police, Villarreal allegedly told the woman he was going to kill her and continued to punch her with closed fists.

Villarreal went to sleep on the couch and the woman left the premises to call police, according to police, who found Villarreal asleep upon their arrival.

During the time of his arrest, Villarreal had Xanax in his possession, police said.

Villarreal was arraigned Nov. 25 and his bonds totaled $105,000.